Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE LGO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $650.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

