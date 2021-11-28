Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,077 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.71 and its 200 day moving average is $294.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

