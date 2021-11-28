Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.