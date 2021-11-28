Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

