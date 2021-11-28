Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 201,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.