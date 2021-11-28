Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,471 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

