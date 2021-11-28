Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.58 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.