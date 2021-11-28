LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LCNB by 70.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

