Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.55 and traded as high as C$24.23. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 20,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at C$86,840.56.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

