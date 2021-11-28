Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $719.72 million and $18.24 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

