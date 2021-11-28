LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 371,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

