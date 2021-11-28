LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

