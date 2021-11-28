Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LKHLY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Lonking has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

