Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.27 Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.39 $6.18 billion $4.81 5.82

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35% Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lordstown Motors and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

