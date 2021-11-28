Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDCC stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

