Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 85.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

HCSG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

