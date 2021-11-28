Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

