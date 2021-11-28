Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $938,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $4,805,509 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

