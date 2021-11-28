Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $986,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

