Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

