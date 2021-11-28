Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.72. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

