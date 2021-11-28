Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Invests $217,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $138.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

