Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The company has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

