Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

