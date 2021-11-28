Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.