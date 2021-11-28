Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

