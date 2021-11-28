Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.20.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.61.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.