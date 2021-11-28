Lympo Market Token Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $657,136.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00101459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.58 or 0.07456650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,220.01 or 0.99936070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

