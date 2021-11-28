Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.