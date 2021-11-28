Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.