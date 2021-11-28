LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $89.44. 2,469,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

