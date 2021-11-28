Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

