Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 13,495 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

