Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

