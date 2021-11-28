ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.32

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.32 and last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANT shares. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.