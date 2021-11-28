Maple Achieves Market Cap of $57.64 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.13 or 0.00037074 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $57.64 million and $799,742.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 44.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

