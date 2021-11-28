Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $17.44. Marcus shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 1,818 shares traded.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 105.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Marcus by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.