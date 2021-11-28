Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $17.44. Marcus shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 1,818 shares trading hands.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

