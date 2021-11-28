Marshall Wace LLP Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Hooker Furniture worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 218,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HOFT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

