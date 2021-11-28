Marshall Wace LLP Has $615,000 Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 1,408.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTL opened at $2.94 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

