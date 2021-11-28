Marshall Wace LLP Invests $564,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.