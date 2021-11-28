Marshall Wace LLP Invests $586,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DHT by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a P/E ratio of -279.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

