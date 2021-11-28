Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

