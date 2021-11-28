Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,483 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

