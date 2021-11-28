Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

