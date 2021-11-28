MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.72. 295,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,420. MasTec has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.