Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $115,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $324.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its 200-day moving average is $359.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

