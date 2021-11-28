Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 439.18 and a beta of 1.17. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 1,075.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Matthews International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

