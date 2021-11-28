McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

