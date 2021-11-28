McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

