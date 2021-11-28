McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $255.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.04.

